The Santa Monica city council is considering a pilot program to place restrictions on scooter rental companies.The restrictions would impact two app-based electric scooter companies operating in Santa Monica - Lime and Bird.Potential restrictions would include higher permit fees and a cap on the number of scooters allowed in the city.One of the main issues is safety on city streets and sidewalks, including underage riders and riders not wearing helmets.City officials say they are seeing many scooter riders use public sidewalks. Under state law, they are supposed to stay on bike paths. Fines can range up to $200.If the pilot program is approved, it would begin in September.Bird said the city wants to limit its fleet by two-thirds and has organized a rally before the city council meeting, urging the council to protect access to sustainable transportation and not limit it.Riders began renting the motorized scooters last September.