COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Monica holds festival to promote buying local

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Good health and good food were on tap in Santa Monica.



The Buy Local Health and Fitness Festival at Reed Park brought together food and health vendors.

Organizers say the event was to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle for the entire Santa Monica community.

The free event featured local businesses, services and non-profits.

The message was simple: Health starts with buying local.

The event featured food trucks, local pop-up stores and fitness activities. Free health screenings and one-on-one doctor visits were also offered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalSanta Monica
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
San Pedro Burger Bash helps honor Navy during Fleet Week
Woodland Hills neighborhood divided over possible name change
Cardboard Yacht Regatta brings mini-boat fun to Santa Monica
More Community & Events
Top Stories
CBS head Les Moonves out amid sexual misconduct allegations
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America in revamped pageant
Riverside man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
Fork Fire: Brush fire prompts evacuations above Azusa
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Show More
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
VIDEO: El Monte armed robbery suspect sought by police
VIDEO: Man rescued after 40-foot fall in abandoned military base
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
More News