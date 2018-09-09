Santa Monica holds festival to promote buying local

Good health and good food were on tap in Santa Monica.The Buy Local Health and Fitness Festival at Reed Park brought together food and health vendors.Organizers say the event was to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle for the entire Santa Monica community.The free event featured local businesses, services and non-profits.The message was simple: Health starts with buying local.The event featured food trucks, local pop-up stores and fitness activities. Free health screenings and one-on-one doctor visits were also offered.