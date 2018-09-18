COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa Monica hosts Citywide Yard Sale

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Treasure hunters hit the streets of Santa Monica, looking for that perfect find.



It was the 8th annual Citywide Yard Sale.

More than 100 homes participated in the event.

City officials say it's a great way for residents to clean out their clutter, get a good deal and keep items out of landfills.

The event was organized by the Resource Recovery and Recycling division of Santa Monica's Department of Public Works.

The Citywide Yard Sale helps Santa Monica reach its goal of 95 percent diversion from landfills by 2030.

The city provided an online map to make it easy to find all registered sales.
