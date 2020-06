EMBED >More News Videos Though Riverside experienced some tense moments amid ongoing protests and looting, there were also some displays of solidarity between law enforcement and protesters on Monday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Through the many peaceful protests taking places across the country, there have been moments of hope, including one involving a Santa Monica SWAT officer.During a protest over the weekend, one demonstrator shared an inspiring embrace with Officer Scott McGee. The two also shared a handshake while the surrounding crowd cheered on the moment and began chanting the officer's name.Someone else was also heard saying "all we want is a dialogue."Several instances of peace between protesters and law enforcement officers have been witnessed during the ongoing demonstrations, including in Los Angeles and Riverside