'Say Their Name' mural in Sierra Madre serves as memorial to Black lives lost to police brutality, racial injustice

Neighbors created the "Say Their Name" memorial at Sierra Madre's Mount Wilson Trail Park.
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- Neighbors have created the "Say Their Name" memorial at Sierra Madre's Mount Wilson Trail Park, a new mural that pays tribute to the Black lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.

"To see something like this is very emotional and touching and beautiful," said Ginger Brody.

"I cannot believe racism still exists, but it's still here, and this is the year it has to stop," said Kelly Brown, creator of the mural.

Brown was inspired to create the memorial in her hometown after seeing one on display in Portland, Oregon.

"I think uncomfortability is the progress for change. And if you take a moment of silence and look at these faces, it's really haunting to know these were lives," said Brown.

See their faces and say their names: George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Rayshard Brooks.

"I'm very proud to see this because it's one thing to feel it in your heart and say well, I don't feel that way, but now it's time for us to be vocal," said Brody.

The overwhelming response has been one of support. Neighbors and businesses donated faux flowers. Several volunteers helped with its installation.

"The San Gabriel Valley in general is just a very eclectic, wonderful, cultural place, and it's just been very upsetting and shocking about the recent events and to know how people are truly feeling because it does not expect the feelings I have grown up with, and the way I was raised and the way I raised my children," said Brody. "

The 'Say Their Names Memorial' will remain at Mount Wilson Trail Park through Monday, July 27.
