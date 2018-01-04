Sen. Kamala Harris named grand marshal of Kingdom Day Parade

Sen. Kamala Harris has been named grand marshal for the 2018 Annual Kingdom Day Parade.Harris was the first African-American and first woman to serve as California's attorney general, before moving her office from the state capitol to the nation's capitol.The 33rd annual parade celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Jan. 15 and broadcast live on ABC7.It is the nation's largest and oldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance.