Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

You can bring Valentine's Day joy to a kid at Children's Hospital LA. Patients like 2-year-old Callie, pictured here with her mom, Lillian, will receive cards with your help.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for kids.

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

You can choose a special dinosaur-themed greeting card, like a Brachiosaurus declaring "You're Dino-Mite!" and then add a personalized message.

The cards will be hand delivered to each patient, along with a goody bag and balloons for an extra sweet Valentine's Day.

For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

You can deliver a Valentine's Day card by visiting chla.org/valentine.

