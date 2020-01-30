Community & Events

Sierra Canyon, Campbell Hall basketball teams pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- Local schools Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during their Tuesday night basketball game in Chatsworth.

The Sierra Canyon team roster includes the sons of two NBA stars who knew and admired Bryant and played against him - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and Zaire Wade, the son of retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

LeBron James attended his son's game, the first time he has been seen in public since the crash.

Both high school teams opened the game with pre-arranged shot-clock violations, one for 24 seconds and one for eight seconds, to honor Kobe's two jerseys, No. 24 and No. 8. The tribute was similar to that followed by NBA teams around the league in the wake of the retired Laker superstar's death.



Before the game, they honored all nine victims killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschatsworthlos angeles countylebron jameshigh schoolkobe bryantbasketballcrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
3 Van Nuys church leaders arrested after FBI raid
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Kobe fans honor him by eating at his favorite Mexican restaurant
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
TV Hall of Fame adds 5 new members
Show More
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
Witness describes man climbing across burning LA high-rise building
Woman recounts discovering her Westside building was on fire
John Altobelli and his family honored at OCC's season opener
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
More TOP STORIES News