Sierra Madre Helping Hand offers relief to SoCal families struggling to put food on the table during coronavirus pandemic

A basket filled with necessities can be a lifeline to families during COVID-19 pandemic; "Sierra Madre Helping Hand" offers to fill those needs.
By
SIERRA MADRE (KABC) -- Having basic groceries is something many families take for granted. But in this unprecedented time, a basket filled with necessities can be a lifeline to families. Sierra Madre Helping Hand offers just that.

"It started with $50 a week to a family we were donating groceries to and then people were calling in nominating other people," said founder Meghan Malooly. "I've always been into community service."

Malooly partnered with the Fit Bar, a super food café in town. Here, she can purchase fresh produce boxes for six families weekly; and two additional families every other week. The owner is selling her the produce at cost!

"There's so much pride and love that goes into it knowing that it's not just Meghan's kind heart and my goal of helping others but it's the community effort behind it that truly means the world," said Madison Hopkins of The Fit Bar.

Lacey Walker and her son are among those who have benefited from the generosity. She worked at a local restaurant but lost several shifts in the economic downturn. But now it's come full circle. Walker is back to work full time and has given back to another family in need.

"Well I think that's kind of the culture Meghan is trying to create in town. There will be times you can help, and there will be times when you need help. And if you can help, help. And if you need help, ask for help," said Walker.

Malooly says she wants to do more by becoming an actual non-profit, allowing for bigger corporate donations. She says the success so far is thanks to the giving spirit of her hometown.

"You've really let us become a bigger thing than I ever thought we could be so thank you so much, everyone," said Malooly.

