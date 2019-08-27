Silver Lake residents are trying to save the Happy Foot Sad Foot sign

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Silver Lake residents are trying to save the Happy Foot Sad Foot signSilver Lake residents have started a petition to save the iconic Happy Foot Sad Foot sign.The sign can be seen on Sunset Blvd advertising the Sunset Foot Clinic owned by Dr. Thomas Lim."This sign is like an artistic inspiration for people that live here and it's a fortuneteller. It tells you if you're going to have a happy day or sad say depending on what side of the sign you drive by," said Silver Lake resident and local artist Billy Kheel.After more than decade in Silver Lake, the landlord decided not to renew his lease and the clinic is moving to Rampart Village at the end of the month.The sign pre-dates Dr. Lim's foot clinic and has been there since the 1980s."It's apart from me and my business, it's an art piece now in Silver Lake," said Dr. Lim. "And with Silver Lake changing so much having something that's old, from 1985 in LA terms, is wonderful."After hearing the news about Dr. Lim, worried Silver Lake residents launched a petition on Change.org asking for support to designate the sign as a historic cultural landmark.Kheel wanted to put his own twist on the cause."Dr. Lim reached out to me and asked if there's anything we could do to try to help save it and so the idea we came up with was a pop-up gift shop," said Kheel."After he contacted me I immediately thought of everybody in the neighborhood that made stuff inspired by the sign. So, I went and rounded up T-shirts, stickers and pillows from everybody around here," he said.For people who want to get their hands on the piece of the sign, they can stop by the Sunset Foot Clinic for another week and a half.All of the proceeds will go towards a fund to help save and preserve the sign.But for now, the fate of this fortunate teller is still unknown.