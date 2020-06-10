Silver Lake vintage store to close after 22 years

After 22 years on Sunset Boulevard, shop Ragg Mopp Vintage is closing its doors.
And owner Mychelle Mordente is feeling heartbroken.
While retail is reopening to the public, the days of her brick and mortar shop are limited.
"We only have until June 30th so going to try to connect with as many people as I can," said Mordente. (careful with punctuation next time - I tweaked throughout; including i vs. I and using her last name not her first in text)
Moredente decided to close her shop before the recommendations came from city and state officials to shut down in March.
"I closed on the 16th just because I felt like we needed to do our part and I could kind of see the writing on the wall," she said.
Mordente has had success buying and selling vintage clothing through her Instagram account despite being closed on Sunset Boulevard.
Mordente usually buys and sells to the public and she also does a lot of business with the film and TV industry.
But with a halt on filming and foot traffic, she said it's just not enough.
"It's been too long to keep a small business going," Mordente said.
Mordente knew this day would come though, because she said a developer recently bought her entire block.
She said she just didn't imagine saying goodbye like this.
"I'm 44. I've been here 22 years. It's half my life. I met my husband next door. He owned the punk rock record store next door. I met my very best friend because I hired her as my first employee. I've nursed my children in here. I've met so many great people here and to say goodbye ... I wasn't ready and it kills me," she said.
While she's closing one door, she's leaving room for another one to open.
"I guess it's just going to be online for now. I might open up another brick and mortar but I want to see like six months to a year what does the world look like? You know, what, what neighborhood can I afford? And where, where's my demographic," said Mordente.
After June 30th, Mordente will still be buying and selling to the public through her Instagram account.
