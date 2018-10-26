COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Simi Valley's SkateLab set to shut down

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An icon of the skateboarding community is nearing its end. Simi Valley's SkateLab is shutting its doors at the end of 2018.


Opened in 1997, SkateLab quickly became a destination for skaters from all over California and around the country. When SkateLab opened, it was one of the largest indoor skate park in the country.

SkateLab also houses the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Museum. The founders of SkateLab say rising rent and the availability of free public skate parks are the reasons for its demise.

The collection of vintage boards in the building's museum is now in storage and looking for a new home. Besides skateboarding activities, SkateLab also ran a food-sharing program helping local churches and food banks in Simi Valley.

Local high school students could also get P.E. credits by attending classes at SkateLab.
