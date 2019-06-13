Female skaters shred stereotypes at 2019 Dew Tour in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Men and women from all over the world have flocked to downtown Long Beach to skate in the 2019 Dew Tour, a skateboarding competition and festival.
This year, annual event doubles as an Olympic qualifier. The extreme sport will make its Olympic debut next summer during the 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan.
One of those Olympic-hopefuls is Sam Narvaez from Long Beach. The 26-year old sees positive changes in skateboarding culture.
"There are so many women out there who nobody knows about and they're awesome and they shred," said Narvaez. "It's weird; we've always been here, but people are starting to open their eyes and accept it."
The 2019 Dew Tour takes place on June 13 through 16 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. For more information on the free event, visit their website.
