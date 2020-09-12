Community & Events

Slain LAPD officer honored with mariachi fundraiser in Boyle Heights

24-year-old LAPD officer Juan Diaz, who was killed last year in Lincoln Heights, was honored with a virtual mariachi concert.
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In honor of slain Los Angeles Police officer Juan Diaz, a mariachi fundraiser performance took place at Victory Outreach Church in Boyle Heights on Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone you know, this entire year has been, it's been hard," said Anahi Diaz, Officer Juan Diaz's sister. "I'm not gonna lie it's been hard for our family for my sister and I, my parents ... but with the support of everyone we've been able to get through it."

The 24-year-old officer was off-duty when he was killed last year in Lincoln Heights during a confrontation with vandals.

"To the last day he always said, he would talk to my mom and say, 'Mom, I would give up my life in a heartbeat if it meant protecting someone,'" said Anahi about her brother.

The mariachi fundraiser will be streamed Friday on Facebook to raise money for the family.

"We received notice in regards to the closing of his Blue Ribbon trust, which is a fundraiser for his family after his passing," said LAPD Detective Chris Reza, who organized and sang at the mariachi fundraiser. "I came up with the idea, it was kind of simultaneous to do this concert, virtual concert, with the theme to support Juan Diaz, his memory and his family."

The mariachi concert will stream on Detective Chris Reza's Facebook account.

"For us as a family, his death wasn't in vain," said Diaz. "These funds are going to be hopefully to help someone out in the community, create an organization for him."
During the performance, Captain Rick Stabile, commanding officer at the Hollenbeck station, presented Officer Diaz's family with a special recognition.

"Juan's dream was to always work at Hollenbeck Division. So, to honor Juan we posthumously created a transfer from his command," said Captain Stabible.

Diaz's sister also shared she is pursuing a new career.

"I decided I want to be a police officer as well," said Diaz. "Making sure that what my family went through, I would like to know that I can be a part of stopping that from another family happening to them and also continuing my brother's legacy."

Click here to watch the virtual concert.

