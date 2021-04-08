Community & Events

Small businesses look forward to Dodger fans returning to stadium

The Dodger's first home game has fans excited to get back into the stadium. And with the return of fans comes a lot of support for small businesses nearby.
By
ECHO PARK (KABC) -- Small business owners have had a tough year, especially those that rely on Dodger fans.

"We get a lot of Dodger fans walking in and out of here," said Eastside Italian Deli co-owner Vito Angiuli.

Eastside Italian Deli has been in Downtown L.A. since 1929. It's just around the corner from Dodger Stadium.

The pandemic swept away business and loyal fans.

"We did take a hit in the beginning for sure, just like every other business did," Angiuli said.

Ryan Floyd is no stranger to that. Floyd owns 33 Taps, a popular sports bar in Silver Lake that many Dodger fans flock to.

"We were shut down and closed. So, sales stopped for pretty much, you know, 50% of 2020," said Floyd.

But with vaccine rollout increasing every day and COVID cases on the decline, these small businesses are able to see fans once again.

"I think it really impacted the whole neighborhood," said Floyd.

Dodger fans are allowed to return to the stadium with new COVID-19 guidelines.

"We didn't really get to have that World Series celebration. So, this is going to be kind of like that celebration that we've all been kind of waiting for," said Angiuli.
