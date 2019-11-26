Community & Events

Snoop Dogg and city of Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "Happy Thanksgiving everybody from the city of Inglewood," Inglewood Mayor James Butts said.

"Eat up!," Snoop Dogg said.

Every year around this time, the city of Inglewood and Snoop Dogg team up to do a free turkey giveaway.

"I'm thankful to be able to have a relationship with the mayor and be able to come out here and do great things in the community and to put my impact on people that really need me," Snoop said.

This massive turkey giveaway brought out long lines of people.

"This is my second year coming with my kids," Inglewood resident Martha Silva said. "It's an awesome thing that they started implementing and we're very grateful."

They're not only giving out turkeys here. People waiting in line could get corn dogs, veggies, cake, mac n' cheese, essentially a whole Thanksgiving dinner.

"We want people to live their lives, happy here in the city of Inglewood," Butts said. "And we're so glad to have people like Snoop Dogg give his time, give his money so that people have a great Thanksgiving."

"The importance of this is that you've got the city of Inglewood, you've got the mayor, the people, the officials giving back to the city," Snoop said. "Making sure everybody has a nice Thanksgiving and to really be a part of lives and to give some inspiration and to be able to come out here and inspire people to give him something to be smiling about for Thanksgiving."

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashleym
Twitter.com/abc7ashleym
Instagram.com/abc7ashleym
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistfoodthanksgivingfree foodsnoop doggfood drivein the communityturkey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
LA Metro has big plans to address SoCal traffic woes
What you need to know about ride-share pickups at LAX
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Metro offers Thanksgiving travelers free bus, light-rail rides to LAX
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
SoCal forecast: Thanksgiving storm expected to bring rain, snow to SoCal
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
More TOP STORIES News