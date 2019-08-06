SoCal cities hosting National Night Out events to bolster police-community relations



Anaheim at Maxwell Park, 2655 W. Orange Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.

Burbank at Chandler Bikeway, between Keystone and Lincoln streets, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Garden Grove at Garden Grove Police Department Headquarters, 11301 Acacia Parkway, from 5-8 p.m.

Murrieta at Town Square Park, Kalmia Street and Jefferson Avenue, from 5-8 p.m.

Studio City at Beeman Park, 12621 Rye St., from 6-9 p.m.

West Hollywood at West Hollywood Gateway, 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., from 6-8 p.m.

Westminster at the Pavilion's parking lot, 16450 Beach Blvd., from 6-8:30 p.m.



STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A slew of cities across the Southland will host National Night Out events Tuesday in an effort to strengthen the bond between communities and local police departments.Law enforcement will be joined by city leaders at the free events that will include food, music, children's activities and more.National Night Out has been celebrated for more than 30 years, with gatherings as small as a backyard barbecue or as large as a festival. The aim is for residents to improve relationships with local officers, discuss ways to make the neighborhood safer and even organize Neighborhood Watch programs.Some of the local events include: