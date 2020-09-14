Couple rings in 75 years of marriage with drive-by celebration in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and friends helped a local couple celebrate a huge milestone at their retirement home in Northridge over the weekend.Married at the end of World War II, Sidney and Florence Venet celebrated their 75th anniversary on Saturday and loved ones honored the occasion with a drive-by makeshift parade.The two sweethearts grew up in the same neighborhood in New Jersey but moved to Southern California in 1948.Their son said the past few months have been challenging, but they are happy to be able to celebrate."What an accomplishment. They're both in good health. Dad's 98. Mom is 94. They've lived this long enough to celebrate 75 years of marriage together," said Warren Venet.Sidney and Florence say they enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.