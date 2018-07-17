COMMUNITY & EVENTS

SoCal California Pizza Kitchen locations host fundraiser for slain Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa

California Pizza Kitchens across Southern California are hosting a fundraiser Tuesday for the Long Beach fire captain who died responding to a fire last month. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
California Pizza Kitchens across Southern California are hosting a fundraiser Tuesday for the Long Beach fire captain who died responding to a fire last month.

Capt. David Rosa lived in San Juan Capistrano and was a longtime firefighter from Long Beach.

Loved ones hold emotional funeral for slain Long Beach fire captain
A public memorial service was held Tuesday for Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa, who was killed in the line of duty last week.


Twenty percent of the proceeds from each check Tuesday at CPK will go to Rosa's family.

Guests need to mention or show the fundraiser's flyer. Many of the restaurants will have them available, but you can also print one out at www.thefallenheroes.org.

Rosa, 45, was shot and killed while responding to an explosion and fire at a senior living residence in June.

A 77-year-old resident of the senior center, Thomas Kim, was arrested and charged in Rosa's killing.
