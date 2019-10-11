ABC7 is joining with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross to team up for SoCal fires disaster relief.
There are two ways to help LAFD firefighters and the American Red Cross volunteers responding to the devastating fires in Los Angeles and Riverside counties:
1. Text FIRE to (310) 929-6907
2. Donate online at supportlafd.org
Your gift helps provide tools, equipment and immediate disaster relief resources for responders and the thousands displaced or affected.
Help LAFD, Red Cross volunteers responding to devastating fires in LA, Riverside counties
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News