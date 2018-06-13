SoCal food banks preparing for busy summer season

Volunteers at a food bank are hustling right now. It's that time of year, after all."I just feel like I'm helping people," said volunteer Katherine Real. "And it makes me feel a lot better."The Feeding America warehouse in Riverside is filled with rows stacked with pallets of food. Some of the stacks are more than 30 feet high.They're gearing up for the summer season, when they're at their busiest. The reason: So many low-income children rely on school breakfasts and lunches for consistent meals, and many schools will soon be closed for the summer."One in four children are affected by hunger," said spokesperson Sharon Rodriguez. "And that's one too many. So we want to make sure we're getting food out to them."Rodriguez says much of what's donated comes from large grocery store chains like Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, but a good portion comes directly from the community.On Friday, June 15, ABC7 is hosting its 7th annual Feed Socal "Stuff-a-Truck" event. Last year, nearly 5.5 million pounds of food was collected, for distribution to local food banks."Either come to the actual event, or go to a store and make that donation to Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions," said Rodriguez. "(We're) making sure we get those donations, and give it to those who most need it."