George Floyd

SoCal holding funeral processions, memorial service for George Floyd

Thousands are expected to participate in four Southern California funeral processions and a memorial service honoring George Floyd.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands are expected to participate in four Southern California funeral processions and a memorial service honoring George Floyd on Monday.

The memorial organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles will have four processions, each led by a hearse, that will converge in downtown Los Angeles at 1st Street and Broadway for a rally and the service set to begin at noon.

The processions, each led by a hearse, will start in South L.A., Long Beach, Santa Ana and Reseda.

RELATED: Thousands protest on streets of Hollywood for George Floyd
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for a massive protest over the death of George Floyd.



In addition to honoring Floyd, organizers will also demand justice for those killed by police.

The four locations of where the processions will start are as followed:
- Leimert Park: W. 43rd Pl. & Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, 9 a.m. meetup

- Reseda Church of Christ: 7806 Reseda Blvd., 8 a.m.
- Long Beach: CSULB Pyramid at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, 8 a.m. meetup
- Orange County: 550 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, 8 a.m. meetup

The tribute in L.A. comes after Floyd's life was remembered and honored in a memorial service Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born. That service was attended by friends, family and others who mourned the life of the 46-year-old who was described as a gentle giant.

A wave of protests have swept across Southern California, the nation and the world since video emerged of a white Minneapolis police officer pinning his knee on Floyd's neck.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council majority backs disbanding police department

Like many recent demonstrations, organizers hope today's events will spread a message of unity and peace.

"We're in touch with the Floyd family and so they understand that we're doing this today, and this is just an opportunity for us to really mourn the death of our fallen brother," said Rev. James Thomas. "As we fight, a lot of us have been frustrated and angry because we haven't had the time to mourn. What we're hoping today is that we'll turn another page and that we'll all be able to come together."

All four officers allegedly involved in Floyd's death were charged last week.

RELATED: 'Say their names': Stories of black Americans killed by police
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslong beachresedaorange countylos angeles countyblack lives mattergeorge floydfuneralpolice brutalitypolicememorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Thousands of LA protesters won't be charged over curfew
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
2020 election: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Propane tanks exploding as firefighters battle DTLA blaze
State superintendent releases guidance for reopening CA schools
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Thousands of LA protesters won't be charged over curfew
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Peaceful demonstrations continue Monday in LA, across SoCal
Women are being killed in Mexico at record rates
Show More
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
Sheriff: Resident helped tackle ambush shooter in Santa Cruz County
Man puts cellphone charger up his penis, gets it stuck in his bladder
Brush fire scorches 75 acres in Castaic
BTS and its 'Army' donate more than $2 million to Black Lives Matter
More TOP STORIES News