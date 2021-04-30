Community & Events

FriYAY in the Community: SoCal residents share their good news

SoCal residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives.
To start the weekend off right, we're sharing good news in the community.

Camille Calica, a Glendale resident, shared her good news that her husband can now join her for her prenatal appointments. She's due in July!

Cameron Moon, a Thousand Oaks resident, is finally able to see his family from Washington state because they're all vaccinated.

Ronnie Muñoz, a South LA resident, turned his fried chicken sandwich pop-up into a food truck! He's now doing specials on Friday in Culver City.

