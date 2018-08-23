SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Santa Monica High School football coach Matt Kirk is taking his players on a jog to the Santa Monica Promenade.
But it's for more than just a workout.
"The cost of running a football program is really high. There's many shortfalls in the budget," said Kirk.
Kirk is one of many coaches aware of a spirit promotion put on by the Active Ride Shop chain. They're giving $25,000 to four different schools to support their high school athletic programs..
"Just wanted to pull together and find an opportunity to help out where we can. I want to see kids remaining active in their communities," said Jenner Heller, president of Active Ride Shop.
Heller started at Active Ride Shop as a sales person in 1999, working his way up to president. He says it's a way to give back and connect with the community.
We're giving away $100K to local schools + you can win a year worth of socks for yourself! Click the link to find out how to vote https://t.co/RKNamZg1lG pic.twitter.com/mWwhPk3BVC— Active Ride Shop (@ActiveRideShop) August 17, 2018
"Carwashes are a thing of the past in this community so anything we can do to raise funds for students is something we are interested in," said Evan Fujiniga, Santa Monica High School's athletic director.
Most high school budgets are stretched thin and sports programs could really use the boost.
"Transportation needs, equipment, officials. If we were fortunate enough to win the prize it would definitely go a long way to help our department," Fujiniga said.
"Bottom line is we've got to get a lot of team members out there to vote if we want to win this," said Anthony Arnou, the school's quarterback.
Social media is the way most schools are getting the word out - posting their visits to one of Active's 25 stores to encourage others.
The contest is open to anyone and no purchase is necessary. Just cast your vote at a store and show a little love for your favorite high school.
The top four vote-getting schools will win the cash.
The last day to vote is Sept. 3. It doesn't matter which school - vote for your favorite and you can vote once a day.