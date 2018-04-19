COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Some city officials consider cleaning up Sunken City for public to be able to visit

SAN PEDRO, Calif. --
Point Fermin in San Pedro is better known by its nickname, Sunken City. The area, off limits to the public, attracts thrill seekers daily.


It's the remains of a 1929 landslide. Portions of streets, sidewalks and Red Car tracks become the canvas for graffiti artists.

Earlier this month a woman's leg was impaled on the fence surrounding the ruins. This prompted Los Angeles Parks officials to remind the public: it's a dangerous and active landslide.

Some city officials have called to clean up the area and make it safe for the public to visit.

That would cost more than $3 million and most likely take away some of the debris that attracts people to the site.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssafetylandslidemoneyLos Angeles CountySan Pedro
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News