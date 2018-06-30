COMMUNITY & EVENTS

South Coast Botanic Garden hosting scavenger hunt

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
The South Coast Botanic Garden is under a spell of fairies and trolls.


All summer long, kids of all ages are participating in the Fairies vs. Trolls Scavenger Hunt.

The self-guided event takes families on a tour of the 87-acre interactive nature space. Participants choose Team Troll or Team Fairy to determine which path to take.

The hunt is filled with riddles leading to tiny magical doors. Along the way, participants will explore nature trails and formal gardens and see 2,500 species of plants and wildlife.

The hunt ends with the claiming of a "Merry Fairy Trollstone" in the gift shop. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children and free for members. Fairies and trolls will be hunting until the end of August.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssummer funchildrenchicago botanic gardenRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News