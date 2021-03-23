Community & Events

Nossa restaurant opens amid pandemic, offers Southern Brazilian cuisine to Los Feliz

As restaurants start to welcome customers back indoors, one restaurant in Los Feliz is just moving into the neighborhood.
LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- While some might be hesitant to open a restaurant during a global pandemic, Xandre Borghetti jumped at the opportunity.

Borghetti opened Nossa restaurant in Los Feliz in January. He has deep restaurant roots in the neighborhood.

"Some of my earliest memories in general are just being in in restaurants. And so growing up in them, I feel like restaurants are kind of like a part of who I am in a big way," said Borghetti.

His family now owns Nossa and Farfalla Trattoria just up the street.

But Nossa is a little different with a southern Brazilian cuisine.

