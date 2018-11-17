SPARK OF LOVE

Spark of Love: Collected toys will help Ventura County residents

ABC7 is teaming up with local firefighters and Toys for Tots in the 26th annual Spark of Love toy drive.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
ABC7 is teaming up with local firefighters and Toys for Tots in the 26th annual Spark of Love toy drive.

Cheerleaders from Ventura and Buena high schools joined Santa Claus and firefighters at the Walmart in Ventura in honor of Firefighter Appreciation Day.

For nearly three decades the Spark of Love toy drive has taken in more than 9 million toys helping to bring holiday cheer to children in need.

More information about the Spark of Love drive and how to help is available here.

This year, it's been a particularly tough time for Ventura County residents, hit by the Woolsey Fire and the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.

"Our hearts are broken for so many people," said Natalie Torres of Ventura, who was picking up some toys. "This is something beautiful for a lot of people."

