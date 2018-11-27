ABC7 and Southern California firefighters are celebrating their 26th anniversary of the Spark of Love toy drive.Southern California Honda dealers and Walmart are helping out, with thousands of toy donations.The firefighters say no donation is too small and all donations are welcome, because the need this year is extreme, especially due to the recent wildfires."Obviously a lot of people lost a lot of valuable stuff during the fires," said firefighter Raymond Topete. "So we want to be able to give back to our community. And most importantly be able to touch the children who are going to want to receive these wonderful toys."You can help by going to your local fire station or any Toys for Tots collection box and donating an unwrapped toy.The firefighters will then make sure the toys get to the appropriate channels and go to the children in need.Helpful Honda donated $20,000 to the ABC7 toy drive and they make it out to every stuff-a-bus event."If there is just something that we can do to make their holiday a little nicer, we're happy to do that," said Tami Horetski with Helpful Honda.