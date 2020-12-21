spark of love

Purchase a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt and bring joy to kids this holiday season

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the shirts to buy toys and sports gear for SoCal kids and teens in need.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts.

Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

EMBED More News Videos

Local artist Moncho 1929 has created a one-of-a-kind t-shirt for ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive to help bring kids some holiday joy



"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said Moncho 1929, a Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections.

"It's important to be a part of Spark of Love because any chance to do good for the community and for a good cause is always a good thing to do," Moncho 1929 added.

EMBED More News Videos

Local Los Angeles muralist Phobix has created a special one of a kind t-shirt for ABC7 Spark of Love to help raise money over the holiday season



"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," he told ABC7.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has partnered with local muralists to create one-of-a-kind t-shirts to help raise funds for our annual Spark of Love campaign.



"2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I've seen since I've been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can," said Septerhed, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations and paintings.

"If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told ABC7.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Jules Muck's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesspark of lovespirit of givingmural artscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Muralist gives back with his art
Muralist Muck Rock gives back with peace-inspired design to help kids
Muralist pays tribute to firefighters with Spark of Love t-shirt
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
Show More
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
OC breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Caravan in Pasadena calls for reopening of businesses
LA County churches allowed to resume indoor services
More TOP STORIES News