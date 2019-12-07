spark of love

Spark of Love Toy Drive: Donate toys at Stuff-A-Bus locations in Ontario, Canoga Park

The holiday season is in full swing and here's your chance to pitch in and donate during our annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Now in its 27th year, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment can be dropped off Thursday at your local fire station or at one of our Stuff-A-Bus locations. ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles is at the Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park and ABC7's Brianna Ruffalo is at our Ontario location.

Get more information on how to donate.

