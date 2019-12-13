Community & Events

Special visit with Santa available in SoCal for children with autism

Children with autism will be given a special chance to meet with Santa Claus this Christmas in a program that tailors the visit to their specific needs.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children with autism will be given a special chance to meet with Santa Claus this Christmas in a program that tailors the visit to their specific needs.

The Santa Cares program offers dimmer lights and softer music and provides other accommodations to children who may be overly sensitive to sensory stimulation.

It also starts early before holiday shoppers arrive at the mall.

Organizers say the Santas have been specially trained to interact with children who have autism and are taught to take cues from parents or caregivers who know the child's preferences.

Santa Cares is organized by Cherry Hill Programs - a New Jersey company that provides Santas to malls and other locations across the country - in partnership with Autism Speaks.

The program is providing 747 sensory-friendly events across the country.

Among events in the Los Angeles area, the Westfield Culver City mall is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15.

For more information and to search for events in your area, check here.

Opportunities for other children who do not have special sensory needs to visit Santa in the Southern California area are available through the same company.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsculver cityautismsanta claus
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Hacker talks to little girl through Studio City family's Ring camera
LAPD breaks in new cruiser, environmentally conscious Tesla
Orange police shoot, kill man armed with knife, authorities say
'Bombshell' about to drop in theaters
Lawsuit over fired LA deputy costs millions of tax dollars
Officials capture mountain lion in Simi Valley neighborhood
Show More
3-digit suicide hotline number like 911 in the works
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
100 year old WWII internment camp survivor shares her secret to a long life
Armed suspects rob men outside rapper's Encino mansion
Chipotle gives away free burritos during Holiday Extravaganza
More TOP STORIES News