Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Cal State Long Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you want to smell something like you've never smelled before, head to Long Beach.

The corpse flower is finally blooming.

The pungent plant at Cal State Long Beach is known affectionately as "Phil," in honor of former botany professor Philip Baker.

Giant corpse flowers - known scientifically as the amorphophallus titanium or the titan arum - only blossom every 7 to 15 years, and only for about 24 hours.

When they do, the stench is said to resemble rotting flesh.

The flower is native to Sumatra and is one of two obtained by the school in 2009.

Phil is on display at the school's Department of Biological Sciences and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Updates on the corpse flower bloom and information about visiting is available here.
