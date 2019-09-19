susan g. komen

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Orange County Walk 2019

Join the fight to help end breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Orange County Walk at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Orange County Walk at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

More than 25,000 people, including 2,000 breast cancer survivors, are expected to attend the More Than Pink Walk event on Sunday.

You also don't want to miss the Wellness Expo that will offer informative resources, as well as delicious food and family fun.

Eyewitness News Reporters, Eileen Frere and Jessica De Nova, will be there to take photos and meet the community.

Walk Day Schedule
- 6:30 a.m. Registration
- 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Hope Village Survivor Breakfast

- 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wellness Expo
- 8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 9:00 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins
- 12:00 p.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komenoc.org/walk
