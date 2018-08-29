Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Orange County 2018

Come out and join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
More than 25,000 people, including 2,000 breast cancer survivors, are expected to attend the 5K run/walk event on Sunday.
You also don't want to miss the Wellness Expo that will offer informative resources, as well as delicious food and family fun.
Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Tuzee, Orange County Bureau Chief Eileen Frere and Inland Empire Bureau Chief Rob McMillan, and other special guests, will be there to sign photos and meet the community.
Race Day Schedule
- 6:30 a.m. Registration
- 6:30 a.m. to Noon Wellness Expo
- 7:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk
- 8:00 a.m. Kid's 1-Mile Fun Run & Walk
- 9:00 a.m. Breast Cancer Survivors' Tribute
- 9:45 a.m. 5K Run/Walk
For more information and to register for the Run/Walk, go to www.komenoc.org/race
