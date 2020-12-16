Community & Events

Taco stand run out of grandmother's home sells out every weekend

Villa's Tacos in Highland Park has managed to stay afloat during the pandemic thanks to the community.
By
HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Every weekend, Villa's Tacos sells out of tacos.

"We're known for our blue corn tortillas, which are then turned into our famous queso tacos," said founder Victor Villa.

On Fridays, Villa sets up shop outside his grandmother's house in Highland Park.



Business was booming just before the pandemic hit.

"At the start of COVID, we were selling out," said Villa. "COVID hit, we didn't know what the future held."

Then they shut down for a few months and tried to come up with a safer plan.

Check out the video to see how they're operating business during the pandemic.

