COVID-19 is affecting everyone. ABC7 is teaming up with the American Lung Association (ALA) to overcome this pandemic and we invite you to take the ALA COVID-19 Challenge.
The COVID-19 Challenge is simple: Do 19, Give 19. You can do 19 mountain climbers, pushups, steps, even 19 deep breaths - make this physical portion your own. Then donate $19 to the American Lung Association from July 22 to August 15 to continue its important work to free us all from COVID-19 and prevent future pandemics like it. Join us today. Do 19, Give 19. We will get through this together!
American Lung Association website: lung.org
Donate Online: fundrazr.com/beatcovid19
Text to Give: 243725 with code: ALAC19
Take the American Lung Association COVID-19 Challenge July 22 -August 15
AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News