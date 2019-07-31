Teen cancer survivor receives big surprise from SoCal Subaru dealership

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A young cancer survivor who gives back to her community received a special surprise Tuesday.K.D. Fonteyne, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, was participating in a Make-A-Wish Foundation event when she was selected by Subaru to receive an unexpected gift.The Thousand Oaks dealership where she originally bought her Crosstrek two years ago gave her car a new look: All-terrain tires, STI black wheels, a luggage rack, a light rack across the front and a Batman logo on the hood to top it off.K.D., who was on experimental medicine, is now cancer free."I went to an event and was just kind of explaining how important Make-A-Wish is to a lot of the kids that are going through all kinds of cancers and diseases and I was one of those, and I went on a trip to Belize," K.D. said. "And so I was kind of just explaining what we did and what Make-A-Wish does and why it's so important and then they were like Subara is gonna be there, and I was like, 'Oh, OK, that's awesome, because I have Subara."K.D.'s mother, Amber, described her 17-year-old daughter as "incredibly giving kid.""Just when I want to scream and say, 'That's it, I've had it with everything' she just keeps giving. She really believes in giving back to the community and giving back to other kids," Amber said.