Teen musician gets a huge surprise in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, we've been asking viewers to help us recognize someone special.
The SoCal Honda Dealers stepped in, surprising people with random acts of helpfulness. They surprised a young, talented musician named Yuliana, who is in the 8th grade and plays with ICYOLA, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.
Watch the video above to see how she gets a huge surprise that will help make her musical dreams come true!
We're looking to honor and help people who are making a positive impact in the Hispanic community.
To nominate someone for a Random Act of Helpfulness go to https://www.socalhondadealers.com/help-me-honda.
