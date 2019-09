Teen musician gets a huge surprise in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, we've been asking viewers to help us recognize someone special.The SoCal Honda Dealers stepped in, surprising people with random acts of helpfulness. They surprised a young, talented musician named Yuliana, who is in the 8th grade and plays with ICYOLA, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.Watch the video above to see how she gets a huge surprise that will help make her musical dreams come true!We're looking to honor and help people who are making a positive impact in the Hispanic community.To nominate someone for a Random Act of Helpfulness go to https://www.socalhondadealers.com/help-me-honda