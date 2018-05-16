The 4 best food and drink events in Los Angeles this week

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Night Market

Uncorked vintner's market

Sunday Funday food and crafts fest

Birthday brunch party

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Los Angeles this week. From the' evening food fest to a birthday brunch bash for two local celebrities, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Join thethis Wednesday through Sunday evening for an outdoor street-food market featuring L.A.'s top restaurants and food trucks. Each night, you'll find the likes of Taco Taim, Kogi BBQ, Earlz Hot Dogs and many more local eateries, plus live musicians and DJs.Wednesday, May 16, and Thursday May 17, 5-10 p.m.; Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, 3-9 p.m.Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave.$10 for adults, $5 for children ages 10-16Family-owned wineries from the world's top wine regions are gathering at the Skirball Center this Friday evening for the Uncorked vintner's market. There will be more than 50 highly rated wines to taste, along with gourmet bites and live music. Bottles of wine will also be available for purchase.Proceeds from the event will benefit Pasadena's nonprofit figure-skating team, the Rose City Crystals.Friday, May 18, 6-10 p.m.Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.$60 for general admission, $70 for VIP access (one hour early)Eat, sip and shop at LA Food Fest's Sunday Funday. You'll dine on bites from local food trucks and chefs, sip craft cocktails, meet local crafters and makers, and do some crafting yourself. This month's theme is "Clean Made," with 50+ exhibitors, demos and workshops in the realm of sustainability and wellness, including live yoga classes and live music.Sunday, May 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway$5; food and drink available for purchaseHead down to The Parlor on Sunday morning to forge new social and business relationships, while celebrating the birthdays of two rising African-American Hollywood stars: Tristen J. Winger of HBO'sand BET's, and Winger'scastmate Jasmin Brown.Guests are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. to join a discussion on the intersection of black culture and economics. From there, it's on to a breakfast buffet featuring everything from Belgian waffles and fried chicken to Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. You'll be able to toast the guests of honor with bottomless mimosas and rose, punch bowls and cocktails.Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.The Parlor, 7250 Melrose Ave.$10 for general admission, $15 for admission and pre-event discussion; brunch and drinks sold separately on the day of the event