The bat signal will be lighting up the night for Batman Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Saturday marks the annual global celebration of the caped crusader - it's Batman Day!

And the Bat Signal will be lighting up the night in cities around the world, including New York City.

The signal projection will be broadcast on the side of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn starting at 8 p.m.

Batman writers will be there to hold a signing and panel discussion.

The spire of the Empire State Building will also shine Batman yellow and white.

Batman Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September, and this year marks the Dark Knight's 80th anniversary.
