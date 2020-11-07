Viral post helps drive food donations in Skid Row

The LA Mission in DTLA feeds the homeless 3 hot meals a day and is getting very low on canned food items. They’re asking for donations & have set up a drive thru drop off at 351 S Anderson St, Los Angeles CA 90033. — people you follow (@isstevetaken) November 4, 2020

SKID ROW -- A viral Twitter post is helping many people facing food insecurity in Skid Row.The LA Mission is an organization that provides clothes and social services to those experiencing homelessness and also gives out three meals a day to those in need.The tweet was a call for help saying LA Mission is running out of food."We had already been giving food boxes out to the residents of Skid Row and when COVID-19 hit, we saw a 200% spike in the need," said CEO Troy VaughnVolunteers Steve Nass and Eli Graham teamed up to get the word out this month.The post spread like wildfire with more than 12,000 retweets and thousands of likes on Facebook and Instagram."We've worked kind of on the marketing side, trying to spread the word and get more donations, get more awareness for the cause," said Nass.Since then, the LA Mission has seen an overwhelming response in food and financial donations."Don't just forget about your neighbors who are literally all around you who are struggling, could use a hand. I'm a big believer in picking people up when they're down," said Graham.if you're looking to drop off food donations, visit 351 South Anderson street.