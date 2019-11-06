These Japanese sandwiches earned Konbi in Echo Park the title "Best New Restaurant of the Year"

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- Konbi in Echo Park is a Japanese-influenced sandwich shop that also serves vegetable dishes, coffee and french pastries.It recently earned the title "Best New Restaurant of the Year" by Bon Appetit Magazine.It's also received best new restaurant recognition from Food and Wine magazine but Chef and Co-owner Nick Montgomery says it only pushes them to work harder."It's certainly helped out business a lot and it feels good to be recognized for the efforts we put in. It just makes us want to work harder every day to make sure we live up to the expectations that people have for us," said Montgomery.With 43,000 followers on Instagram, visitors can't stop posting the simplistic sandos.Especially, the bright orange yolk of the egg salad sandwich."You know it's funny, we almost didn't serve this one," said Montgomery.But after much deliberation between Montgomery and his partner Akira Akuto, the duo decided it was worthy enough to be one out of four sandwiches on the menu.But the sandos aren't the only thing new customers are excited to get their hands on.The chocolate croissants sell out daily.There's even a 2-croissant per person limit on how many you can buy.Konbi is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to try it for yourself, head here: