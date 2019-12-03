Community & Events

This may be the last year for popular Burbank pop-up, Christmas Corner

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Stepping into Kristopher Kyer's Christmas Corner is like traveling back in time to the Christmas of your childhood.

The Christmas Corner is a passion project for Kyer, who has managed to open the enchanting pop-up shop in Burbank on and off for 16 years. But now he says this year could be his last in the town he describes as the Mayberry of Los Angeles.


"Unfortunately it's getting harder and harder for me to find a place because there's less and less retail spaces," he said.

Three years ago, Kyer couldn't find a location and missed the holiday season, now he fears the lack of retail space in Burbank will shut him down for good.


