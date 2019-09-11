Community & Events

This pizza is made in a Silver Lake parking lot

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- "Without a doubt one of the best pizzas here in Los Angeles," said customer Brooks Turner.

That's what Angelenos are saying about Elio's Woodfire Pizza.

Elio Lopez started Elio's Woodfire Pizza out of the back of his pickup truck in a Silver Lake parking lot five months ago.

He's originally from Guatemala.

"When I came here to this country I started working in a restaurant. I began making pizza on day one," said Lopez.

Lopez has been making pizza in various restaurants for 13 years.

"Little by little I learned to make the pizza and since then, every job I got they'd make me the pizza man," he said.

For four months straight, Lopez was working two jobs nonstop.

He'd wake up early to grab produce and prep the food for his truck.

At around 10:30AM he'd clock into his restaurant job.

As soon as his shift was over, he'd head to this Silver Lake parking lot to start his oven.

Due to his rapidly growing popularity, he was able to leave his day job about a month ago.

At 700 degrees in his wood-fire oven imported from Italy, Lopez can churn out a pizza in just 2-3 minutes.

On average he sells about 100-150 pizzas daily.

He pays rent to one of the businesses attached to the parking lot so he can set up in the same spot every day.

"We like the concept of supporting local businesses but the food is what really just makes us want to come back," said customer Karla Ek.

If you're looking to try Elio's Woodfire Pizza you can find him at 2517 Sunset Blvd between 6p.m. and 11p.m. Monday through Sunday.
