Text message chain alerts homeless about free services near Echo Park, Silver Lake, Atwater Village

By
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sachin Medhekar, vice chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, created and launched a text message chain to alert the homeless about free events and services nearby.

"I came up with this idea to basically create a service that would send out texts to people the morning of events saying, hey today in your neighborhood there's a free haircut, or a mobile shower or free laundry services," said Medhekar.

He partnered with a local neighborhood homelessness coalition called SELAH and launched the text chain in March.

Since launching, more than 100 people have subscribed and it sends out about 1,000 texts per month.

The text message chain currently serves those who live within a 3-mile radius of Echo Park, Silver Lake and Atwater Village.

"Anytime there are one of these events, like a mobile shower, the texts go out and it's been really cool because I talk to people who do check-in and they're saying it's effective. People are coming because they are getting these texts which is great because these event organizers that are putting these things on there are doing an incredible job," he said.

If you know someone who would benefit from these text messages, have them text +1 (833) 908-0720.
