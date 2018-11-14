THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks community gathers to remember mass shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones came together Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting and take a small step in the healing process.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Jason Coffman stood before hundreds gathered at Pepper Tree Playfield in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday night to honor his 22-year-old son Cody and the 11 other victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting.

"I know the parents that are grieving. I know exactly how you're feeling," Coffman said. "I don't know how I'm going to move on from day to day."

"I am absolutely grieving, just like you guys," he added.

Cody dreamed of serving the country in the military, like his best friend Brandon Garza, who shared some favorite memories of his friend at the gathering.

"Whenever something funny would happen, you can just tell he was in the room from his laugh," Garza said. "He had that one special laugh, and that one special smile."

EMBED More News Videos

There are 12 white crosses outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks - one for each victim killed in last week's mass shooting.



The community has been hit hard. First by the mass shooting, then a day later by wildfires that forced evacuations and destroyed property.

"In the face of a tragedy, we look to comfort each other, to put our arms around each other and tonight we begin that healing process," said Geo Garces, a Shorline Church minister.

"Keep your heads high for Cody. Please don't drown in sorrow. He went out a good man," Coffman said to the crowd.

Clutching 12 red roses, fighting back tears, Coffman asked the families who lost loved ones to come forward. One by one, they comforted each other.

"I'm going to be OK," Coffman said. "I know that the families are going to be OK and I know that everybody else is going to be OK because, my God, look at our community."

MORE: Remembering the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvigilthousand oaks mass shootinggun violencemass shootingThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
Borderline Bar & Grill owner speaks out for first time after mass shooting
More thousand oaks mass shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2018
New holiday lights experience open at Reagan Presidential Library
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fast-moving brush fire erupts near homes in Rialto
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Woolsey Fire 40 percent contained amid flare-up in Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Disney donates $500K to support those impacted by CA wildfires
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Show More
Red flag warnings in SoCal to expire Wednesday afternoon
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Double stabbing in Santa Ana leaves 1 dead, minor wounded
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
More News