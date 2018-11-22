A Thanksgiving tradition in Orange County geared up to feed more 12,000 people in need of a hot meal on Thursday.More than 10,000 vegetables, 600 turkeys and 3,000 pies were served up at the parking lot of the Honda Center in Anaheim as part of the 32nd annual We Give Thanks event.Founder Frank Garcia started the tradition in the parking lot of his restaurant, La Casa Garcia, but seven years ago, the dinner outgrew the location.The event was held in the Honda Center so more people could be served.Volunteers arrived early in the morning to prepare cooking and start serving families."I was given the same thing when I was down and out, and I'm just paying it forward," volunteer Josh Matua said.Garcia said his dinner was for anyone in need of a meal."I always say every year, if everybody in the world would give a plate of food to your neighbors, there would be no hunger in the world," Garcia said.