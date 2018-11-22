COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands served at annual 'We Give Thanks' feast in Anaheim

EMBED </>More Videos

A Thanksgiving tradition in Orange County geared up to feed more 12,000 families in need of a hot meal on Thursday.

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A Thanksgiving tradition in Orange County geared up to feed more 12,000 people in need of a hot meal on Thursday.

More than 10,000 vegetables, 600 turkeys and 3,000 pies were served up at the parking lot of the Honda Center in Anaheim as part of the 32nd annual We Give Thanks event.

Founder Frank Garcia started the tradition in the parking lot of his restaurant, La Casa Garcia, but seven years ago, the dinner outgrew the location.

The event was held in the Honda Center so more people could be served.

Volunteers arrived early in the morning to prepare cooking and start serving families.

"I was given the same thing when I was down and out, and I'm just paying it forward," volunteer Josh Matua said.

Garcia said his dinner was for anyone in need of a meal.

"I always say every year, if everybody in the world would give a plate of food to your neighbors, there would be no hunger in the world," Garcia said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsthanksgivingholidayvolunteerismfoodAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
LA Kings, WWE help pack meals for needy at LA Food Bank
Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Chicago food bank
Volunteers give away thousands of Thanksgiving meals in South LA
Spark of Love: Collected toys will help Ventura County residents
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mudslide concerns fade as rain moves through areas hit by Woolsey Fire
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
LA shoppers search for last-minute Thanksgiving items
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bell Gardens
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
VIDEO: Neighbors save baby, multiple people from TX apartment fire
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
2 juveniles arrested in connection with murder of sisters in Westchester
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed in Norwalk hit-and-run crash
San Bernardino bakery's sweet-potato pie has customers lining up
Automakers offering sportier SUVs
NASA's InSight spacecraft to land on Mars Monday
'Green Book' tells of friendship in Jim Crow South
More News