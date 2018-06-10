COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands support LGBTQ cause for LA Pride Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people flooded the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday to celebrate the LGBTQ community for the 2018 LA Pride Parade. (KABC)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of people flooded the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday to celebrate the LGBTQ community for the 2018 LA Pride Parade.

The parade along Santa Monica Boulevard was themed #JUSTBE and had a less-political tone than last year's event which focused on opposition to Trump administration policies.

The crowd for Sunday's parade and related events was estimated at 150,000.

The parade was part of a weekend of pride festivities in Los Angeles.

The events had some glitches, including a Saturday night event that was sold out and had to turn thousands of people away. Event organizers later issued an apology that so many people weren't able to attend the event.

Among organizations participating in the parade was Disney, the parent company of ABC7, which had about 500 employees and supporters help out with a float.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslgbtqgaypride paradeparadeWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News