Thousands support LGBTQ cause for LA Pride Parade

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Thousands of people flooded the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday to celebrate the LGBTQ community for the 2018 LA Pride Parade.
The parade along Santa Monica Boulevard was themed #JUSTBE and had a less-political tone than last year's event which focused on opposition to Trump administration policies.
The crowd for Sunday's parade and related events was estimated at 150,000.
The parade was part of a weekend of pride festivities in Los Angeles.
The events had some glitches, including a Saturday night event that was sold out and had to turn thousands of people away. Event organizers later issued an apology that so many people weren't able to attend the event.
Among organizations participating in the parade was Disney, the parent company of ABC7, which had about 500 employees and supporters help out with a float.