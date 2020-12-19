Community & Events

TikTok star helps woman on Skid Row get permanent housing

A local jewelry designer went viral on TikTok after helping a woman on Skid Row get permanent housing.
By
BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Isaiah Garza started visiting Robin Clayton on Skid Row in August.

Clayton was homeless, living on Skid Row for a little over three years. She said that a toxic relationship led her to the streets.

Garza is a local jewelry designer based in Downtown L.A.

Garza said he started to see firsthand the negative effects that the pandemic had on his community. So, he drove around Skid Row to find someone who looked like they could use a little help. That's when he met Clayton.

"She just has a way of making you smile whenever you're around her. She's hilarious," said Garza.

Garza continued to visit Clayton and document his visits on TikTok, garnering millions of views. His generosity started with buying Clayton a new pair of shoes. But he had a bigger idea in mind.

"I was like, you know what? I'm going to get you an apartment before Christmas," Garza said.

With the help of a GoFundMe campaign, Garza raised enough money to get Clayton a new apartment in Boyle Heights.

"I'm really overwhelmed with all of it," said Clayton. "Due to my past, the things that I've been through and just conquering all of that and being able to just be here today is a miracle. Based, you know, from where I came from," she continued.

Garza said he and Clayton are teaming up in 2021 to help give back to others. That way Clayton can afford to stay in her apartment and begin to make her own money.

